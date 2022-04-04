The IMF should bet its loan to Egypt on social rights

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should condition its debt to Egypt on greater socio-economic rights and transparency over the military’s role in the economy, claimed seven human rights NGOs on Monday. Russia and Ukraine, Egypt’s first supplier of wheat, Cairo hit by record inflation and a brutal devaluation, have requested a new loan from the IMF.

In 2016, the most populous of Arab countries had already received 10.8 billion euros from the IMF against harsh austerity: a 50% devaluation and lifting of various subsidies. Since food prices have already risen by more than 20% in recent months, a new IMF loan would mean higher taxes on basic goods and less state subsidies, seven NGOs including Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Monday. warned to

It is therefore necessary, he says, “to invest heavily in guaranteeing respectable living conditions for all (…)