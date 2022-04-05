The important bridge between Muizen, Zemst and Boortmeerbeek to be closed for a month (Mechelen)

From 2 May to 3 June major maintenance work will be carried out on the Hofstad Bridge, (Hofstad) Zemst and (Muizen) Mechelen on the Leuven-Dijle canal on the border of Baurtmirbeck. The bridge will be closed for a month, so adjusted traffic conditions will apply during the work.

The Hofstad Bridge, a bascule bridge over the Leuven–Diesle canal in Burtmirbeck, dates from 1986. Due to intensive use, the wear course on the bridge deck needs to be changed.

An exclusive contractor on behalf of De Vlaamse Waterweg nv, removes the existing wiring course on the bridge deck and applies a new one. This bridge provides greater driving comfort for the user and protects the underlying bridge sections.

Repairs

In addition, the contractor is also repairing the steel bridge deck and concrete abutments and also doing some painting work. As a result, the Hofstadbrüg will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday 2 May until 3 p.m. Friday.