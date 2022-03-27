The impressive Sunday procession passed through Halle under a bright spring sun. carnival halle

halleUnder a bright spring sun, the Halsey Carnival procession ended on Sunday afternoon. Thousands of people lined up to enjoy the beautiful ‘chars’ as they call the floats in Halle. After this, the traditional light procession was taken out again in the evening. The end of the light procession also automatically signals the start of the second party night in the city centre.
Want to read more about Carnival Halle? You can find all the articles in our file.
After the advertising procession, the main attraction began: the Sunday procession. The city council arrived wearing a fancy dress completely on the theme of recycling. Certainly a reference to the reusable cups that will be mandatory in Halle from this year onwards. Jose Appelmans, the retired president of Haltraction, sent a message to the board about this. “This year I want …