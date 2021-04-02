The Independent Cinema Showcase is the film festival to take part in – Film Daily

As people around the world begin getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the likelihood of attending an in-person film festival in 2021 continues to rise. Now that many filmmakers are able to begin working on their dream projects once again, the annual question has risen once again: what film festival is right for you?

No matter what type of filmmaker you are, you need to have The Independent Cinema Showcase on your list of film festivals. Going on its third year, this LA-based film festival acts almost as a convention rather than a traditional festival. Not only do you get the chance to screen your film and aim for the top prize, but you have the chance to market your film in the LA LIVE Convention Center as well.

This unique experience cannot be understated. If you’re an indie filmmaker trying to get your name out there, then you need to apply for The 2021 Independent Cinema Showcase. This is the perfect film festival for any indie filmmaker.

Focus on your work

So many film festivals put a heavy emphasis on prizes and networking, when the reality is most filmmakers came to show off their work. That’s why The Independent Cinema Showcase makes it clear you’re here to be proud of your work and show it to the world.

From the fees paid going directly towards screening costs, to having an entire plaza dedicated to advertising and promoting your film, The Independent Cinema Showcase wants you to be involved in the promotional process for your film. This doesn’t mean they won’t help advertise or help connect you with agents and distributors. They instead put the control in your hands, so you can have full creative control over every part.

Networking on a different level

Since you’re directly involved with advertising your film, networking takes on a whole new meaning. Similar to conventions when vendors whose booths are next to each other connect, The Independent Cinema Showcase allows filmmakers to connect as they promote their films together. It feels more natural in this form.

Rather than traditional mixers or events for filmmakers to network, people get to approach the booths that entice them and meet people based on the works that interest them, not just because it’s a name they know. The Independent Cinema Showcase is reinventing networking during a film festival, and we love it.

Designed for indie film lovers

It’s clear from its inception the Independent Cinema Showcase is for all lovers of independent film. Whether you’re an indie creator yourself, or just a fan of up and coming indie artists, The Independent Cinema Showcase is the film festival to attend.

Rather than act like a traditional film festival, The Independent Cinema Showcase really plays out like an indie film convention. Filmmakers aren’t just showing off their work: they’re making fans in the process. It’s not something you’d typically expect out of a film festival, but it couldn’t be a better situation for indie filmmakers.

Stuff to enjoy

Like any other film festival though, The Independent Cinema Showcase does have plenty of benefits for entering. Every filmmaker who enters the festival will be offered a distribution deal with streaming platform OPPRIME.tv. There, filmmakers can distribute and monetize their content.

Rather than do typical categories like most festivals, there will be three overall winners at The Independent Cinema Showcase, where you can score a customized trophy.

However, the real prizes are during the showcase’s raffle. The Independent Cinema Showcase offers a raffle throughout the event to help raise money for the showcase and their future endeavors. If you contribute to the fund, you could find yourself walking away with signed movie posters, discount packages, and even tickets to big events in LA.

Just the beginning

For indie filmmakers trying to make their break onto the scene, The Independent Cinema Showcase couldn’t be a better film festival. Anthony Burkhalter said The Independent Cinema Showcase is great because they “support each other and support independent filmmakers.”

Makeba Ross didn’t get to attend the festival, but the person who did on her behalf had nothing but great things to say according to her. “I wasn’t able to be there in person, but a member of my crew was and said the experience was wonderful. I’m extremely appreciative of the communication the festival has maintained since then.”

Any indie filmmaker looking for a film festival to build them and their project up has to apply for The Independent Cinema Showcase. It’s a decision you will not regret.