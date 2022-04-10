The Independent had it but Tigre tied it in the end

Photo: Fernando Jens.

Tigre, in top positions in Zone B, saved a tie at the end of their journey to independence by going 1 to 1 at the Libertadores de America-Ricardo Bocchini Stadium for the ninth round of the Professional League Cup in soccer tonight.

“Rojo” was put forward by Leandro Benegas in the first half, and in the second, Matteo Retegui equalized for “Matador” with a penalty kick in the fifth minute of injury time.

The game began with quick and fast action, as expected from what was usually proposed by both teams, with a little more depth on the part of the locals.

The visitor, in turn, tried to control “Rojo”‘s attack and take advantage of any gap in the opponent’s back to gain more possession of the ball.

for his part,…