The Independent lost to Rivadavia Carlos Casares and went on to engage in a third consecutive defeat.

Independiente Rivadavia lost 2–1 to Tour of Agropecurio in the match relating to the eighth date of the First National, with Belgrano as the lone leader.

7 o’clock ‘Franco Coronel overflows from the left, puts center and Nestor Moiraghi sends it to the corner.

At 11′ blue goalkeeper Leandro Finochetto covered a face-off with Enzo Silken and saved his team.

Visiting defender Jorge Jules Cassado at 15′ demanded a resounding response from goalkeeper Williams Barlasina.

A minute later Coronel returned to reach the local goal and Barlasina brilliantly sent him into the corner.

At 33′ Finocchiato saved Leprosy after a fine free kick from midfielder Brian Blando.

In the supplement, the game process was until, at 15′,…