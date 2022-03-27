The Independent suffered excessive losses but qualified for the Argentina Cup: they beat Central Norte de Salta on penalties

The target of the match between Independiente and Central Norte for the Argentina Cup

Independent He went down the lead in the Copa Argentina but was turned away: Central Norte de Salta. 1-1 with in regulation time, but managed to win on penalties thanks to a brilliant performance from the goalkeeper milton alvarez Who took two shots.

Lucas Gonzalez He was injured in the first half with a left knee injury around 24 minutes, causing concern in the all-option bench. Instead he entered Alan Sonora, It was the most outstanding performance up to that moment in a thoughtful match.

But after half an hour of play, the goalkeeper made a long serve. fabrizio hasso He received a short clearance from the First Division team and a series of errors. sergio barreto,