The India Toy Fair Registration 2021 | Address, dates, apply online @ theindiatoyfair.in

It is all set for the launch of the India Toy Fair announced by the Central Government of India. India Toy Fair is an initiative of the government to promote Atmanbir India and the manufacturing sector of India. The fair will start on 27 February and end on 2 March 2021. However, the toy fair is completely virtual, and all related activities will be almost online. In addition, the agenda of this event is to encourage students to acquire knowledge through toy-based learning. The government has also launched a dedicated portal for this, in which participants can register themselves directly on the official portal.

Interested candidates can apply online for the toy fair by visiting the official portal theindiatoyfair.in.

The India Toy Fair Registration 2021

This article explains the procedure to apply for India Toy Fair Registration 20121, see highlights, address, important dates, toy fair online on the official portal.

‘Government of India is organizing’ The India Toy Fair, 2021 ‘on virtual platforms from 27 February to 2 March for the development of indigenous toy industry. “

Highlights of India Toy Fair 2021

Let us have a glimpse of the most awaited The India Toy Fair 2021.

Toy Fair consists of over 1000 virtual stalls.

The government will focus on the webinar.

There are various knowledge sessions that will take place in those 4 days.

Activities include toy based learning, craft demonstrations, quiz product launches, contests and virtual tours, activity-based learning and how puzzle games enhance their critical thinking.

The session is about sharing knowledge about enhancing learning skills and engaging students with various activities.

The India Toy Fair will be for four days from 27 February to 02 March 2021 as discussed. The Toy Fair Committee has planned various events in relevance to the Virtual Fair.

Apart from this, applicants can also visit The India Toy Fair Live on the official web portal.

Address of the National Toy Fair 2021

India’s first toy fair will be held virtually online. All participants and exhibitors can display their projects almost online in those 4 days.

How to apply online for India Toy Fair 2021 @ theindiatoyfair.in

Let us see the step by step guide to apply for The India Toy Fair 2021 on the official portal.

Visit the official portal of India Toy Fair.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click the Register Now button on the next page.

After this, the registration form opens below.

Select I am (A General Visitor / A Business Delegate / A Media Representative).

Here we have selected the option: General visitor.

Enter full name, mobile number, click on check: WhatsApp number is the same.

Click on Gate OTP.

Enter the OTP generated on your mobile number and enter the OTP in the relevant field.

Click on submit button.

Then it successfully registers you for the toy fair.

If you select Business Delegate Option. Observe the process below.

Enter full name, company name, designation, mobile number.

Click the checkbox: WhatsApp number is the same.

Select email ID, address, country, state, website, nature of business, product of interest, and travel.

Click on Gate OTP.

Enter the OTP generated on your mobile number and enter the OTP in the relevant field.

Click on submit button.

Then it successfully registers you for the toy fair.

If you select a media representative option. Observe the process below.

Enter full name, company name, designation, mobile number and email.

Click the checkbox: WhatsApp number is the same.

Enter / Select Country and State.

Click on Gate OTP.

Enter the OTP generated on your mobile number and enter the OTP in the relevant field.

Click on submit button.

How to visit national toy fair online

Interested applicants can register at the online toy fair on the official portal using the link given below.

Click here To watch Toy Fair online.

Note: The live session link will be activated as soon as Toy Fair officially starts on 27 February 2021.

