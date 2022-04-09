The inspirational Harold Warner III is attending the first Masters

Augusta, Ga. – His son made himself a contender for the weekend at his first Masters, when Harold Werner Jr., a 70-year-old man built like a 1-iron, began to conjure up the fondest memories from the youth of Harold III .

“I always used to tell him, ‘This is your putt for the Masters, take it seriously,'” the father recalled.

Harold Jr. stood behind the Augusta National Clubhouse with his wife, Patricia, both emoting on their son’s journey from a 2-year-old swinging plastic club to the 31-year-old’s move to the Masters leaderboard in one day. When so many second round hopes were going, going, gone with the wind.

Patricia starts talking about this memorable day that left Harold III at 2-under…