The Intern (2021) Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

The Intern is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing in 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It is another remake of an American movie with the same name. It will be released in December 2021 probably in the theaters. The movie is directed by AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA. Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone are the producers of the movie. The Intern Hindi movie is based on a 2015 American comedy film created by Nancy Meyers. The film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the key roles

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor said that he was looking forward to working with the Chapaak actress as well as be a part of such a heart-warming film.

The Intern Wiki and Crew

Name The Intern Director AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA Producer SUNIR KHETRAPAL- Producer

DEEPIKA PADUKONE- producer

ALEYA SEN- Co-producer

HEMANT BHANDARI- Co-producer

AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA- Co-producer

GAURAV BOSE Co-producer Written by/Story AKSHAT GHILDIAL Screenplay MITESH SHAH Production Company Azure Entertainments

Ka Productions Lead Cast Deepika Padukone

Amitabh Bachchan Genre Drama

Comedy Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran Country India Editor Ritesh Soni Music Salim-Solomon

Songs:

Tanishk bagchi

Lijo George – DJ Chetas

Javed–Mohsin Releasing Date December 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform NA

The Intern Trailer

Trailer will be available soon

The Intern Cast and Details

Deepika Padukone

Amitabh Bachchan

Arshad Warsi

Bobby Deol

Riteish Deshmukh

Where to watch The Intern (2021)?

It will be a Theatrical release, visit nearby cinema hall to watch the movie.