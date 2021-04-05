ENTERTAINMENT

The Intern (2021) Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Intern 2021

The Intern is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing in 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It is another remake of an American movie with the same name. It will be released in December 2021 probably in the theaters. The movie is directed by AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA. Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone are the producers of the movie. The Intern Hindi movie is based on a 2015 American comedy film created by Nancy Meyers. The film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the key roles

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor said that he was looking forward to working with the Chapaak actress as well as be a part of such a heart-warming film.

The Intern 2021
Contents hide
1 The Intern Wiki and Crew
1.1 The Intern Trailer
1.1.1 The Intern Cast and Details

The Intern Wiki and Crew

Name The Intern
Director AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA
Producer SUNIR KHETRAPAL- Producer
DEEPIKA PADUKONE- producer
ALEYA SEN- Co-producer
HEMANT BHANDARI- Co-producer
AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA- Co-producer
GAURAV BOSE Co-producer
Written by/Story AKSHAT GHILDIAL
Screenplay MITESH SHAH
Production Company Azure Entertainments
Ka Productions
Lead Cast Deepika Padukone
Amitabh Bachchan
Genre Drama
Comedy
Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran
Country India
Editor Ritesh Soni
Music Salim-Solomon
Songs:
Tanishk bagchi
Lijo George – DJ Chetas
Javed–Mohsin
Releasing Date December 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform NA

The Intern Trailer

  • The Intern 2021

    The Intern (2021) Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

  • Bachchan Pandey Cast

    Bachchan Pandey Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

  • Karnan cast

    Karnan Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, Review, and Where to watch

  • Sulthan Cast,

    Sulthan Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, Review, and Where to watch

  • Joji Cast

    [Amazon Prime] Joji Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Release Date, and Where to Watch

Trailer will be available soon

Also Read: [Nuefliks] My Darling Web Series (Kamalika Chanda) Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Wiki, and More

The Intern Cast and Details

Deepika Padukone
Amitabh Bachchan

Arshad Warsi
Bobby Deol
Riteish Deshmukh

Where to watch The Intern (2021)?

It will be a Theatrical release, visit nearby cinema hall to watch the movie.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
691
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
685
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
678
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
675
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
658
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
651
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
640
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
560
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
537
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
537
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top