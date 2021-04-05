The Intern (2021) Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

The Intern is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing in 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It is another remake of an American movie with the same name. It will be released in December 2021 probably in the theaters. The movie is directed by AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA. Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone are the producers of the movie. The Intern Hindi movie is based on a 2015 American comedy film created by Nancy Meyers. The film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the key roles
The Intern Wiki and Crew
|Name
|The Intern
|Director
|AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA
|Producer
|SUNIR KHETRAPAL- Producer
DEEPIKA PADUKONE- producer
ALEYA SEN- Co-producer
HEMANT BHANDARI- Co-producer
AMIT RAVINDERNATH SHARMA- Co-producer
GAURAV BOSE Co-producer
|Written by/Story
|AKSHAT GHILDIAL
|Screenplay
|MITESH SHAH
|Production Company
|Azure Entertainments
Ka Productions
|Lead Cast
|Deepika Padukone
Amitabh Bachchan
|Genre
|Drama
Comedy
|Cinematographer
|Ravi K. Chandran
|Country
|India
|Editor
|Ritesh Soni
|Music
|Salim-Solomon
Songs:
Tanishk bagchi
Lijo George – DJ Chetas
Javed–Mohsin
|Releasing Date
|December 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|NA
The Intern Cast and Details
Deepika Padukone
Amitabh Bachchan
Arshad Warsi
Bobby Deol
Riteish Deshmukh
Where to watch The Intern (2021)?
It will be a Theatrical release, visit nearby cinema hall to watch the movie.