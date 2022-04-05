The Internet ignites with r/place, the Reddit phenomenon is back

This year, Reddit has filled its users. For its April Fools’ Day, the platform relaunched the “Places” subreddit (for the sub-forum), which met with great success in 2017. For four days, Internet users are determined to create unique works of art. A job that requires organization and collaboration…

The great return of r/place on reddit

In 2017, on April 1, Reddit launched the subreddit “Places”. Every logged-in user had the right to place a tiny pixel of color on a giant digital blank canvas every five minutes. It helps to create amazing artwork, put your logo, feel patriotic by adding your country’s flag, recreate memes and much more. It was a success five years ago. And in 2022? Always !