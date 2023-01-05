LATEST

The Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports promises a surprise at the opening of the Gulf 25

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, he expressed Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports He was satisfied with the completion of the preparations, saying: “Praise be to God, we are ready, and we await joy and pleasure in the stands and the green rectangle of the championship stadiums.” Gulf 25And, God willing, the painting will be completed tomorrow, Friday.”

He also added that the participating delegations arrived in the city of Basra in the best conditions, and that the teams are training in a positive atmosphere, and all factors are available for a successful launch of the great Gulf event.

As for the opening ceremony of the tournament, he said: “There is a complete program for the opening ceremony, but I do not want to spoil its details, and what I say is that the ceremony will be delightful and dazzling.”

He hoped that the fans of the Gulf Championship would enjoy a decent ceremony that reflects the value and importance of the event to the fans of the countries of the region, and confirms the ability of Iraq to host the largest sporting events.

For reference, the Organizing Committee of the “Gulf 25” Championship sought the assistance of specialized foreign companies from Germany AndItalia AndHolland And other foreign companies to prepare for the opening ceremony, as it will be in the form of a dazzling painting that talks about Iraq throughout history, and the audience present in the stands will also be part of the show.

Those in charge of the opening ceremony preferred to remain silent about its details, so that it would be a nice surprise for everyone Gulf audiencesVarious media outlets were prevented from attending the rehearsal of the opening ceremony, and measures were taken to prevent mobile phones from the participants in the rehearsal so as not to leak clips from the ceremony.

The tickets for the opening of the tournament were completely sold out, thanks to the great public turnout, whether through the sales windows or via the electronic system, noting that the first day of the competitions will witness the holding of two matches, the first between hosting Iraq and its Omani counterpart, and the second between the teams of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, while on the second day two matches will be held between Bahrain. And theUAE Between Kuwait and Qatar.

