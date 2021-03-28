LATEST

The Irregulars Season 1 British Series Watch Online Or Download Available Now On Netflix: Saving London From Supernatural Elements

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Irregulars Season 1 British Series Watch Online Or Download Available Now On Netflix: Saving London From Supernatural Elements

What’s new on Netflix today? What to stream? The Irregulars tv series can be your best binge-watch this weekend. Starring Mckell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari British crime drama The Irregulars season 1 is now available to watch online or download on Netflix service from March 26, 2020. Here is how to watch and download episodes on your Netflix device. Moviespie.com has everything that you need to know about this crime drama The Irregulars series Netflix.

Meet The Irregulars — Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike, and Leo. Join this ragtag gang as they uncover the demonic and mysterious depths of Victorian London alongside the sinister Dr. Watson and his enigmatic business partner, Sherlock Holmes.

Contents hide
1 About The Irregulars British Crime Drama Series For Netflix
2 The Irregulars Season 1 Episodes
3 How To Watch The Irregulars Series Online?
4 More Similar Shows
4.1 You Should Also Read

About The Irregulars British Crime Drama Series For Netflix

Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

The series has star actors Mckell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Darci Shaw, Clarke Peters, Royce Pierreson, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes and among others.

The Irregulars Season 1 Episodes

Season one of The Irregulars has total of 8 episodes to stream. Here are the episodes / Chapters details:

Chapter 1: An Unkindness in London
As Jessie’s nightmares grow worse, Bea accepts Dr. Watson’s job offer to investigate four kidnapped babies — and receives some unexpectedly posh help.

Chapter 2: The Ghosts of 221B
Broke and in trouble, Bea reluctantly partners with Jessie to find out who’s stealing children’s teeth. Spike spies on Watson and Sherlock Holmes.

Chapter 3: Just
A gruesome murder sends Bea and her crew undercover at a country estate to determine whether the killer is part of a secret paranormal society.

Chapter 4: Both the Needle and the Knife
Jessie comes face to face with Inspector Lestrade at a crime scene, Bea plays cat and mouse with Watson, and Leo feels torn over his life at the palace.

Chapter 5: Students of the Unhallowed Arts
Bea discovers more about her mother’s long-ago connection to Sherlock and Watson, while Billy contemplates revenge after a brutal reminder of his past.

Chapter 6: Hieracium Snowdoniense
Bea suspects a spate of stolen body parts links to an old case. Jessie approaches Sherlock about her nightmares. Leo makes a stand for his future.

Chapter 7: The Ecstasy of Death
After demanding the truth from Watson, Bea joins a plan to catch the Linen Man. Jessie fights her fears. Spike scrambles to keep his friends together.

Chapter 8: The Ecstasy of Life
As London descends into chaos, Bea and her crew head underground, where together they face untold terror in a dangerous quest to locate the rip.

How To Watch The Irregulars Series Online?

Currently, you can watch The Irregulars season one all episodes online, available for streaming only on Netflix service from March 26th. You can not watch it for free, you will need a Netflix subscription plan.

Is It Available To Download? Yes, Netflix allows its users to download The Irregulars season 1 all episodes, save them to any Netflix streaming device to watch offline whenever you want to stream.

Netflix comes with a monthly cost (United States Dollar) around $8.99 to $17.99 per month plans. Choose your plan and watch The Irregulars series online on Netflix.

More Similar Shows

Watch more similar shows on Netflix:

  1. Who Killed Sara?
  2. Caught By A Wave,
  3. Bitter Daisies,
  4. Behind Her Eyes,
  5. Invisible City,
  6. Enola Holmes,
  7. Lupin,
  8. Lost Girls,
  9. Brave New World,
  10. Sky Red

About Netflix: Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

For more latest movies news, Media & Entertainment News, Celebrity Latest news, photos, videos like or follow us on social media platforms. Feel free to join us on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

You Should Also Read

  • The Yin Yang Master Full Movie Watch Online Or Download Available Now On Netflix: Chen Kun, Zhou Xun, Qu Chuxiao Chinese Movie (0)
  • Zero Chill Series Season 1 Watch Online Or Download Available Now On NETFLIX: Grace Beedie, Dakota Benjamin Taylor, Jade Ma Starrer (0)
  • Who Killed Sara Season 1 Watch Online Or Download On Netflix: Stars Manolo Cardona, Gines Garcia Millan, Carolina Miranda (0)
  • Pagglait Full Movie Watch Online Or Download Available On Netflix, Full Info Inside (0)
  • Yaara Full Movie Download Or Watch Online Leaked By Tamirockers, Movierulz, Telegram And Torrent Sites (1)
  • What To Watch on Netflix: Kissing Booth 2, Dark Desire, Cursed, Lucifer And More (2)
Tags: Available To Download, Clarke, Darci Shaw, Dr Watson, Harrison Osterfield, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Index Of The Irregulars, Jojo Macari, Mckell David, Netflix Series, Royce Pierreson, Sherlock Holmes, Supernatural, Thaddea Graham, The Irregulars, The Irregulars Episodes, The Irregulars Netflix, The Irregulars Netflix TV Series, The Irregulars Online Watch, The Irregulars Season 1, The Irregulars Series Netflix, The Irregulars Similar Shows, The Irregulars Watch Offline, The Irregulars Watch Online, Victorian London, Watch Offline, watch online

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
287
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x