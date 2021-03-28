The Irregulars Season 1 British Series Watch Online Or Download Available Now On Netflix: Saving London From Supernatural Elements

What’s new on Netflix today? What to stream? The Irregulars tv series can be your best binge-watch this weekend. Starring Mckell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari British crime drama The Irregulars season 1 is now available to watch online or download on Netflix service from March 26, 2020. Here is how to watch and download episodes on your Netflix device. Moviespie.com has everything that you need to know about this crime drama The Irregulars series Netflix.

Meet The Irregulars — Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike, and Leo. Join this ragtag gang as they uncover the demonic and mysterious depths of Victorian London alongside the sinister Dr. Watson and his enigmatic business partner, Sherlock Holmes.

About The Irregulars British Crime Drama Series For Netflix

Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

The series has star actors Mckell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Darci Shaw, Clarke Peters, Royce Pierreson, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes and among others.

The Irregulars Season 1 Episodes

Season one of The Irregulars has total of 8 episodes to stream. Here are the episodes / Chapters details:

Chapter 1: An Unkindness in London

As Jessie’s nightmares grow worse, Bea accepts Dr. Watson’s job offer to investigate four kidnapped babies — and receives some unexpectedly posh help.

Chapter 2: The Ghosts of 221B

Broke and in trouble, Bea reluctantly partners with Jessie to find out who’s stealing children’s teeth. Spike spies on Watson and Sherlock Holmes.

Chapter 3: Just

A gruesome murder sends Bea and her crew undercover at a country estate to determine whether the killer is part of a secret paranormal society.

Chapter 4: Both the Needle and the Knife

Jessie comes face to face with Inspector Lestrade at a crime scene, Bea plays cat and mouse with Watson, and Leo feels torn over his life at the palace.

Chapter 5: Students of the Unhallowed Arts

Bea discovers more about her mother’s long-ago connection to Sherlock and Watson, while Billy contemplates revenge after a brutal reminder of his past.

Chapter 6: Hieracium Snowdoniense

Bea suspects a spate of stolen body parts links to an old case. Jessie approaches Sherlock about her nightmares. Leo makes a stand for his future.

Chapter 7: The Ecstasy of Death

After demanding the truth from Watson, Bea joins a plan to catch the Linen Man. Jessie fights her fears. Spike scrambles to keep his friends together.

Chapter 8: The Ecstasy of Life

As London descends into chaos, Bea and her crew head underground, where together they face untold terror in a dangerous quest to locate the rip.

How To Watch The Irregulars Series Online?

Currently, you can watch The Irregulars season one all episodes online, available for streaming only on Netflix service from March 26th. You can not watch it for free, you will need a Netflix subscription plan.

Is It Available To Download? Yes, Netflix allows its users to download The Irregulars season 1 all episodes, save them to any Netflix streaming device to watch offline whenever you want to stream.

Netflix comes with a monthly cost (United States Dollar) around $8.99 to $17.99 per month plans. Choose your plan and watch The Irregulars series online on Netflix.

More Similar Shows

Watch more similar shows on Netflix:

Who Killed Sara? Caught By A Wave, Bitter Daisies, Behind Her Eyes, Invisible City, Enola Holmes, Lupin, Lost Girls, Brave New World, Sky Red

About Netflix: Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

For more latest movies news, Media & Entertainment News, Celebrity Latest news, photos, videos like or follow us on social media platforms. Feel free to join us on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

You Should Also Read