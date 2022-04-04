The Jeremy Wines show could not air because there was a power outage in the ITN studio. TV and Radio | Showbiz and TV

Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Wines confirmed on Twitter on Monday that the morning talk show was delayed due to a sudden power cut at ITN Studios. He assured fans of the series that he expects the first edition of the week to be back on the screens soon, but unfortunately, it was confirmed that the series would not air until Tuesday.

Vine on 5 was postponed on Monday as power outages meant the daytime chat show was unable to fill its normal time slot.

Channel 5 aired the police documentary series Car Crime UK: Captured on Camera from 9:15 am instead of 9:15 am.

The morning presenter took to her personal Twitter page to update her audience on the situation.

He wrote: “Power cut @ITNProductions so we are all welcome. Here’s hoping @JeremyVineOn5 is with you on 0915.” (sic)

