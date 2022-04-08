The Joel Embiid, James Harden pick-and-roll could be a championship key

Adapting the combination of James Harden and Joel Embiid for the 76 meant using pick-and-roll, a play that neither player has used much over the years.

With the NBA playoffs less than three weeks away, teams are looking for spots within the standings, to strengthen their seeding, avoid play-in games and secure the best possible path to playoff domination. In the upper half of the Eastern Conference, the three teams sit within two and a half games of the first seed. One of those teams is the Philadelphia 76ers, who have renewed championship aspirations after receiving guard James Harden on this year’s trade deadline.

Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia was controversial, beset by broken relationships, another disgruntled star, and two teams in the Atlantic Division…