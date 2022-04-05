The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial brings Hollywood to Fairfax County. Headlines

Hollywood is coming to Fairfax County, but without the red carpet and high-fashion couture. Two famous actors implicated in a bitter defamation case are set to face off in a trial that begins April 11 in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

Johnny Depp, 58, and Amber Heard, 35, who were briefly married from 2015 to 2017, are set to begin their long-awaited defamation trial with jury selection that day. The trial is expected to run through the end of May, and the case has garnered national and international attention. Depp is asking Heard for $50 million She wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she discussed domestic violence.

Although Hurd…