The Judds reunite to perform ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ at the 2022 CMT Awards

Judd is back on stage together!

The mother-daughter duo made up of Naomi and Winona Judd reunited to perform their 1990 hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Awards on Monday night. The performance marked the first time country stars sang together on television in more than 20 years.

The Judds were introduced by Casey Musgraves, before kicking off their pre-recorded performance from Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame. Both will be officially inducted into the specialized institute later this year.

in CMT. video shared by On Twitter, Wynonna looked radiant in a dark navy velvet ensemble while her mom stunned in royal blue.

The women were accompanied by their band, as well as the choir, all dressed in white robes.

“This is real…