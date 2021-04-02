The Kapil Sharma Show 2021 Auditions and Registration Online

Ever since the Kapil Sharma Show left the stages, the public is quite bored because for some people it was the only source of entertainment. Although, the show is coming back pretty soon we are going to talk about the details of the audition of the Kapil Sharma Show in the article below. If you want to be part of the show then registration iso pen for The Kapil Sharma Show 2021 auditions.

The host of the show left the show to spend some time with his wife and the newborn baby. The makers of the show released some interesting details about the show.

So, check out the article to know more about the new details that will be taking place in the upcoming season of the Kapil Sharma Show. Also, keep reading to know when the show will premiere.

The Kapil Sharma Show 2021 Auditions and Registration

You can register yourself to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show 2021. You can find the registration form on the official website of the Kapil Sharma Show. Open the registration form and fill in the required details like Name, Email ID, Profession, contact details etc and submit the form. To register CLICK HERE

It is official that the show will be coming on screens within three or four weeks. But, the confirmed The Kapil Sharma Show 2021 start date and timings of the show are not confirmed. We will upload the information on the website at the earliest so keep visiting our website.

In an interview with times, Krishna said that the show will hit the tv screens in May. Talking about the show, he added- “we haven’t finalized the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under Revamp. We will have a new set and there will be some new few additions also.”

The upcoming season of the show will be produced by Salman Khan Televisions and Banjaye Asia. Just like all the previous parts of The Kapil Sharma Show, this season will also come up with a lot of comedy and entertainment. Also, there will many new faces as new fun characters to make our stomach hurt by laughing a little too much.