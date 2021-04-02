The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular comedy show on Indian television networks. The comedy show is currently hosting auditions for its upcoming season. The Kapil Sharma Show 2021 Auditions are Open for Commoners.

The upcoming season of the show is going to be more fun and entertaining. it is a piece of good news for all the fans of the show that the show will be hitting the television screens with a new season.

Check out complete details about the auditions for the show here on this page.

Visit the website banijayasia.com.

Click on the banner of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Click on Know More

An audition form will appear on the screen.

Fill in the details like Name, Email Id, Profession, Contact No.

Share your work links in the form of Google Drive, Youtube, Instagram, etc.

Leave a Remarks.

And click on “Submit”.

Make sure to give all the correct details about yourself. As the makers of the show might want to get in touch with you if your application is shortlisted.

You can be a part of the show The Kapil Sharma Show if you possess writing and acting skills. So what are you waiting for gear up and start for the audition of the show?

You can be now part of the show The Kapil Sharma Show.

The currently running season of the show went off the air as the Kapil Sharm is blessed with his second child. And the actor wishes to spend time with the newborn and family.

The new season of the show will be hitting the television screens in the month of May.

The Kapil Sharma Show is a telecast of the popular channel Sony Entertainment Television. You can also enjoy the telecast of the show on the digital platform Voot.

