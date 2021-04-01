The Kapil Sharma Show 2021: Auditions Open Now, Register – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The Kapil Sharma Show is the most popular Indian Hindi stand-up comedy and talk show that revolves around the peace and non-cooperative housing society of Kapil Sharma and his neighbors. Kapil Sharma is a household name, and his jokes and jokes have become a part of the daily life of Indians.

The show aired on January 30, 2021, when Kapil Sharma announced a paternity holiday. Kapil and his wife Ginni were blessed with a child, and Kapil wanted to be with his family during this time. But it won’t be long before we get to see our favorite characters again on television. Here are all the details about the show and the audition.

When will The Kapil Sharma Show air again?

One of the show’s leading comedians, Krishna Abhishek, has confirmed that the show will start airing again on Sony Entertainment Television from May 2021, although the exact date has not yet been announced. Besides Krisha Abhishek, the show stars Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. But now the show will return with a new cast and writers. Auditions for actors and writers have begun.

How to fill an audition form?

• Go to the official website

• Click on the banner of The Kapil Sharma Show

• You will be directed to an audition form on screen.

• Enter details such as name, email ID, occupation, phone number, etc.

• Share links to your work in the form of Google Drive, YouTube, Instagram, etc.

• Click Submit

Producers will contact the shortlisted candidates, so be sure to submit the correct details and your best work.

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banije Asia.