The Kapil Sharma Show, 3rd April 2022, Written Update: Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Rumi Jaffrey enjoy

Today’s episode begins with Kapil Sharma welcoming everyone and telling Archana how precious the bond of friendship is. However, he jokes that wives cannot be best friends as you cannot tell them about your attraction toward your neighbor. Then, he welcomes the vanguards of friendship – Satish KaushikAnnu Kapoor, and Rumi Jaffrey. Satish Kaushik tells how he is grateful to Annu Kapoor for the friendship, he has offered. Annu Kapoor recalls the birthday of everyone and tells Kapil that everyone here is born in April. Satish Kaushik tells how Annu Kapoor is so selective about offering his friendship and that Rumi and he are Annu Kapoor’s best friends.

Kapil Sharma asks Rumi Jaffrey how he always makes everything ‘No.1’ and chuckles how today he is on the ‘No.1’ show….