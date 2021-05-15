The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti aka Bhuri open up on being ‘unemployed’ and battling a medical disorder since 2011

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti recently poured her heart out on her social media handle. She posted a workout picture and wrote about what was going on in her mind for a long time. She spoke about being unemployed, battling with endometriosis since 2011and mood swings. She also shared how she feels privileged during these tough times.

In her post the actress wrote, “Did a proper workout at home after ages… Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.”

She further wrote, “Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me.”

Read the entire note here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO2oRLArOdf/