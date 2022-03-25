The Kapil Sharma Show to take a backseat because of his USA tour? Read details

The Kapil Sharma Show may go off-air temporarily. It is being said that the show will take a backseat due to Kapil Sharma’s month-long USA tour.
The Kapil Sharma Show to take a backseat due to its USA tour?
Kapil Sharma continues to entertain his fans like never before with The Kapil Sharma Show. In comedy shows, many Bollywood celebrities come to promote their films. And Kapil makes sure to take them on a roller-coaster ride of laughter. However, there is a sad news for the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show may take a backseat for some time as Kapil…