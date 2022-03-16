‘The Kashmir Files’ rating dropped on IMDb, director Vivek Agnihotri raised questions – the kashmir files imdb rating changed director vivek agnihotri reaction anupam kher film tmov

Anupam Kher starrer film The Kashmir Files is earning a lot at the box office. The film is getting good response from both public and critics. People are praising the film not only on social media platforms but also by making videos. The film got a 9.9/10 IMDb rating on the basis of audience voting. But this rating went down after some time. Director Vivek Agnihotri raised questions on this.

The Kashmir Files got a rating of 9.9/10 on IMDb, a popular website that presents audience reviews on movies and web series. But later the rating system was changed and now the IMDb rating of the film is 8.3/10. The Kashmir Files’ IMDb page reads – ‘Our rating mechanism has found suspicious activity on this title. In order to maintain the integrity of our rating system, another criterion has been implemented.

Suniel Shetty-Riteish Deshmukh became a fan of The Kashmir Files, said – full marks to the makers

This rating of 8.3 on The Kashmir Files is based on the votes of more than two lakh people. 94 percent people have given 10 and 4 percent people have given 1 rating. There is also another note on the website – ‘IMDb publishes heavy vote averages instead of raw data. Simply put, we accept all the votes of the users, all these votes have no effect on the final rating. When any abnormal activity is detected, the distance rating criterion is applied to maintain the system’s reliability. We do not disclose the rating process in order to maintain the effectiveness of our rating mechanism.

In the first meeting, Pallavi Joshi did not like Vivek Agnihotri, dating for 3 years, then married

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. https://t.co/Iwcc7yQCGk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022

Director expressed displeasure

Director Vivek Agnihotri has questioned this changed rating. He expressed his displeasure by sharing a tweet. Wrote- ‘This is unusual and immoral.’ Everyone knows how important the IMDb rating of the film is. In such a situation, the tampering with the rating of The Kashmir Files can affect its viewership.