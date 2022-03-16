ENTERTAINMENT

‘The Kashmir Files’ rating dropped on IMDb, director Vivek Agnihotri raised questions – the kashmir files imdb rating changed director vivek agnihotri reaction anupam kher film tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • The Kashmir Files rating downgraded on IMDb
  • Number decreased from 9.9 to 8.3

Anupam Kher starrer film The Kashmir Files is earning a lot at the box office. The film is getting good response from both public and critics. People are praising the film not only on social media platforms but also by making videos. The film got a 9.9/10 IMDb rating on the basis of audience voting. But this rating went down after some time. Director Vivek Agnihotri raised questions on this.

The Kashmir Files got a rating of 9.9/10 on IMDb, a popular website that presents audience reviews on movies and web series. But later the rating system was changed and now the IMDb rating of the film is 8.3/10. The Kashmir Files’ IMDb page reads – ‘Our rating mechanism has found suspicious activity on this title. In order to maintain the integrity of our rating system, another criterion has been implemented.

Suniel Shetty-Riteish Deshmukh became a fan of The Kashmir Files, said – full marks to the makers

This rating of 8.3 on The Kashmir Files is based on the votes of more than two lakh people. 94 percent people have given 10 and 4 percent people have given 1 rating. There is also another note on the website – ‘IMDb publishes heavy vote averages instead of raw data. Simply put, we accept all the votes of the users, all these votes have no effect on the final rating. When any abnormal activity is detected, the distance rating criterion is applied to maintain the system’s reliability. We do not disclose the rating process in order to maintain the effectiveness of our rating mechanism.

In the first meeting, Pallavi Joshi did not like Vivek Agnihotri, dating for 3 years, then married

Director expressed displeasure

Director Vivek Agnihotri has questioned this changed rating. He expressed his displeasure by sharing a tweet. Wrote- ‘This is unusual and immoral.’ Everyone knows how important the IMDb rating of the film is. In such a situation, the tampering with the rating of The Kashmir Files can affect its viewership.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

639
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
463
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
419
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
381
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top