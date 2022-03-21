The Kashmir Files: ‘The father was cut into pieces’, Pallavi Joshi narrates the victim’s story

Director Vivek Agnihotri has portrayed the brutality of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 through the film The Kashmir Files. Pallavi Joshi played the negative character of Radhika Menon in this film. Pallavi is Vivek’s wife in real life and because of this she was a part of it from day one while making the film. In a press conference held in Delhi recently, he narrated the painful tales that he had heard with his ears during the research done for the film.

Pallavi did research for this film for four years and interviewed many people. Pallavi had spoken to one such family who had been a victim of this atrocity. Pallavi says- ‘When we went for our first interview, we knew that the father of the person we are going to talk to was murdered but did not know how. When we went there, they welcomed us happily.

The dead body was filled in the sack.

Then he told us everything, from his happy childhood to this tragedy. Talking about her father’s death, her daughter told that her father was killed and cut into 50 pieces. Then it was thrown in the sack. After 2-3 days when the sack was found, he recognized his father’s body through the ID card.

The body parts were visible after the post-mortem

Talking further, Pallavi said- ‘In another interview, a woman told that her father was shot all over his body. And then the police took his body, did the post-mortem. When the body was returned, bullet marks were everywhere and due to the post-mortem, the stitches were not properly stitched and the internal parts of the body were visible. The woman was crying while telling this and said that the woman had to bathe her father for his last rites.

When Pallavi became weak after listening to these painful stories

Pallavi further said- ‘We used to hear 3-4 such stories everyday. I could not say anything in front of them. I could not keep up with the interviews and there was a time when I was ready to back down. I couldn’t hear these stories but many families were still living with heart-wrenching memories of that massacre, without any closure as no one has been punished till date.’