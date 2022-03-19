The Kashmir Files Vs Bachchhan Paandey: On the second day itself, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ laid down his arms, Akshay Kumar was seen out of the contest

Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, the most cherished actor of the saffron brigade, has been washed away by a film which is getting the most support from the right-wing audience. The mass shows happening across the country of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ have created a big problem for Akshay Kumar. The film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, which could barely touch the figure of Rs 13.25 crore on the first day, has started going back on the second day of its release. Film distributors had high hopes that the film would do better business on Saturday than Friday, but it did not happen. And, now the situation is that if the film does not do good business on Sunday, then the tent of the film may stagger at the box office in the first weekend itself.

Also read-: Bachchhan Paandey: The litmus test of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ returned from exile on Holi, the entire responsibility rests on Akshay Kumar’s shoulder