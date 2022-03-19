ENTERTAINMENT

The Kashmir Files Vs Bachchhan Paandey: On the second day itself, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ laid down his arms, Akshay Kumar was seen out of the contest

Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, the most cherished actor of the saffron brigade, has been washed away by a film which is getting the most support from the right-wing audience. The mass shows happening across the country of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ have created a big problem for Akshay Kumar. The film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, which could barely touch the figure of Rs 13.25 crore on the first day, has started going back on the second day of its release. Film distributors had high hopes that the film would do better business on Saturday than Friday, but it did not happen. And, now the situation is that if the film does not do good business on Sunday, then the tent of the film may stagger at the box office in the first weekend itself.

In the Hindi-speaking areas where the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ was expected to earn the most, it has suffered the most. The collection of the film seems to be getting affected on the second day in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh. In Maharashtra and Gujarat, the film did decent business on the first day, but even there the film seems to have given up on the second day. According to the initial figures, the Saturday collection of the film shows a decrease of about 10 to 15 percent as compared to Friday. On the other hand, Kashmir Files has done better on the ninth day than the eighth day and its collection has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark.

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ knocked out mega star Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ from its first week performance and now it is the turn of ‘Bachchan Pandey’. In the initial figures of the box office, the earnings of the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ are seen reaching around Rs 12 crores. Due to this, its first two days’ collection is showing only up to Rs 25 crores. If this happens, then the first weekend of the film can be very bad. In such a situation, the film will have to earn more than expected i.e. at least 20 crores on Sunday to fix the weekend collection.

The film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, made in a budget of about Rs 180 crore, has earned around Rs 115 crore from satellite, music and OTT rights. The film will also have to earn at least Rs 150 crore at the box office to recover its cost as nearly 60 per cent of the box office earnings are left with the film distributors and theater owners. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji. Although the film could get only 3000 screens due to the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’, the reports are not coming from the screens where it is installed.

