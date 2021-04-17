The key to the chamber of love (Ep 9) Welcome to hell sweetheart – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Hey guys i’m again! I do know everybody’s hell mad at me  so for that i apologise i’m so sorry! I wrote the ep nevertheless it received deleted by TMT uncle 😂😂 and for that i’m hating this web site! Please try my account in wattpad the place i gave promo for s2 (person:- @Riansh_fangirl)! I want to thank my pal Aditi for serving to me out with the ep!

My insta :- Queenz_hellyshah

ps:- Try my buddies fan fiction too ,her person (Riansh_29)

Ep begins..

Vansh carries Ridhimah in a bridal type and takes her inside. As quickly as he got here inside everybody the place tensed specifically her mother and father.

Mr&Mrs.Sharma:- What occurred to Ridhimah? The place did she go vansh?

Vansh:- Look i do know everybody’s frightened about her nothing occurred she simply fainted and is okay now.. i’ll clarify all the pieces within the morning for now you guys take relaxation. I’ll take her to our room!

Everybody took reduction and the Sharma household left.. whereas everybody went to their very own  rooms as they had been  very drained! In Riansh room Vansh put Ridhimah down on the mattress gently in order that she doesn’t get up ! He was mesmerised by her magnificence and leaned all the way down to kiss her on the lips however to his shock Ridhimah pushed him actually laborious that he landed on the ground.

Vansh POV:-

I used to be about to kiss her while my eyes had been closed however i felt somebody hit me laborious then i realised i used to be pushed by Ridhimah and that i fell laborious on the ground. My blood boiled and that i stood up instantly pinning her to the wall!

V- How dare you Ridhimah! I shouted!

R- I ought to ask you that query .Mr vansh rai Singhania! How dare you contact me! She held his collar and began crying.

Vansh pulled her by her waist and held her tight! They had been very shut to one another so shut that each can hear every others heartbeats!

Ridhimah POV: –

I used to be pinned to the wall and the following factor i realised was that he pulled me by my waist and that i landed on him! I might really feel his scorching breath on me as he leaned ahead!

v- Sweetheart i’ve all of the rights as a result of now you formally mine all mine (he smirked)
R- What do u imply? I’m not yours? Go away me? The place is kabir i wish to go to him depart me!

She tried to shout however then her mouth was locked together with his! Sure! Vansh kissed her 🙈🙈!

R- How dare you kiss me!

She was about to slap him however he held her hand tight and twisted it behind her again!

V- What had been you going to do sweetheart? Slap me? Slap vansh rai singhania ? You’ll remorse sweetheart? You must pay for this?

R- I don’t care simply let me go please. She began sobbing repeatedly.

v- Wonderful you wish to go! Go then your free!

Ridhimah’s Pov: –

He lastly let me go off his grip quickly i used to be freed ..i began to stroll however my legs weren’t working idk why i used to be about to fall simply when he caught me!

V- Widespread sweetheart…you wished to go proper? he smirks

R- You probably did this? What did u do? then she fainted.

Vansh positioned her on the mattress and put the cover on her. He slept within the couch and let her sleep on the be!

V- Good night time sweetheart! He kissed her on the cheeks and slept!

okay guys i do know it was quick i barely get time to write down however yh i’ll try to add the following pert tomz!

Take care and keep secure bye!

