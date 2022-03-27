The king turns it! The Saints step forward to seal victory over the Dockers

Max King and Jack Higgins have blasted the motivated third quarter to help St Kilda to a 10-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

King only prolonged two disposals in the first half of Sunday’s match, but in the third term he scored three goals in the space of 132 seconds of actual game time.

Higgins himself scored three goals for the quarter, helping the attack close a 13-point deficit and a 9.11 (65) to 8.7 (55) win.

King, who took a strong mark with six minutes remaining in the match to kick Sealer, finished with four goals and four contest points in a match-winning performance.

Higgins, who kicked 0.4 at Collingwood last week, scored 4.2 from 16 possessions…