kissing booth The star is having fun with her entire family including her husband at Universal Studios Hollywood. Well, Golden Globe Award nominee Steven Peet is engaged. Don’t get him wrong. When she mentioned “my husband” she meant Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Rocking in UniStudios

the dark Knight Rises The star was recently seen at Universe Studios with her fiancé, mother, siblings and ‘The Kissing Booth’ co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez. The on-screen chemistry of these two was superb kissing booth film series.

There was speculation that the co-stars were dating when the two were spotted vacationing together. The chemistry seems to be confined to the on-screen and the two share a deep friendship. Well, Joey is in love with her better half, Steven Peet.