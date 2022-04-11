More Americans See Russia As Enemy Since Invasion

Former President Donald Trump clarified his policy on Russia: friendship is better than war. It’s a fair concept, but more and more Americans don’t buy it anymore because they’ve seen the devastation in Ukraine.

In fact, without Trump in office, with Russia’s interference in the second presidential election And with daily fantasies of Ukraine’s manifest demolition, America’s views have changed dramatically: seven out of 10 Americans see the country as the enemy, compared to 4 in 10 in January, pew research center said in an email explosion over the weekend about its latest polling data.

But the real mind blower here is that Republicans and Democrats almost agree +-2.3 percentage-point margin…