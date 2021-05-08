The Kung Fu Master (Hindi Dubbed) Movie World Television Premiere On Colors Cineplex 9th May 2021 Timing Details

To give lots of entertaining moments to all the viewers, makers trying to give many brilliant movies in the weekend. Now, this weekend, another World Television Premiere is all set to air on Colors Cineplex. So, the name of the most anticipating movie is The Kung Fu Master which is an Indian Malayalam martial arts action film. The director of the movie is Abrid Shine and the movie is produced by Shibu Thekkumpuram under the banner of Fullon Studio Frames. Also, the movie was done very well at the box office and collects lots of love and appreciation from the audience.

Many people waiting for the movie because they want to watch the movie in their homes. The movie that will be going to air on Sunday coming with a perfect group of personalities who worked in the movie. Everyone who played the roles in the movie is superb and fantastic. The Kung Fu Master was released on 24th January 2020 and after a very long time, the movie getting its Hindi World Television Premiere this weekend. Many people eager to watch the movie and they are also excited to see the amazing performance of the personalities who appeared in the pivotal roles.

The names of the stars who will be appearing in the movie are given below.

Neeta Pillai as Rithu Ram

City Scaria as Rishi Ram

Sanoop Dinesh as Louis Antony

Sooraj S. Kurup as Naveen

Anju Balachandran as Anu

Sonet Jose as Killer Jenson

Now, the plot of the movie is very outstanding. The story revolves around a brother Rishi Ram and his sister Rithu Ram. They both are martial arts instructors who living in Rishikesh and live in very peace. Unfortunately, Rishi becomes the target of some martial arts gang after he starts to inform the police. After surviving the first attack from the side of gangsters, Rishi and his sister decide to take down the gang. So, it will be exceedingly interesting to watch the fabulous performance of the stars in the action movie.

If you actually want to watch the movie then The Kung Fu Master will be going to air on Colors Cineplex at 1 PM on 9th May 2021. This Sunday, the makers are ready to give the perfect pack of entertainment in the way of this movie. You should watch the movie for the very first time because maybe you like the story and the brilliant performance of the actors. Otherwise, stay connected with us to know to get all the information related to the interesting movies.