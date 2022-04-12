The Lakers’ 2 bright spots of the season went to the wild win vs. the Nuggets

In typical 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers style, the outfit couldn’t make it five minutes before spoiling the good vibes.

Seconds after the Lakers ended their disappointing season with a thrilling 146-141 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be fired on Monday. Minutes later at his postgame press conference, Vogel said he was “not told shit” by the front office and was more interested in celebrating the prospect of his eventual victory in Los Angeles.

That victory was sparked by two rare bright spots from a dark season: Austin Reeves, 23, and Malik Monk, 24, wingers from rural Arkansas who grew up competing against each other.

Two days after posting Talen Horton-Tucker’s career…