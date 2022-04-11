The Lakers Have Reportedly Fired Frank Vogel, But Now What?

The Lakers wasted absolutely no time allegedly firing Frank Vogel on Sunday night after the final of their victory over the Nuggets. While it was a move that everyone saw coming, that didn’t mean it was the obvious or the right decision.

The franchise’s faults run much deeper than just Vogel and firing him was making him the scapegoat of a massive failure that pervaded the entire organization in some capacity or other.

In this week’s episode “Can You Dig It,” a podcast by Silver Screen and Role Network, Me and Christian boast about the Lakers situation. Clearly, there’s a lot to discuss about Vogel’s alleged firing and how it was announced, a perfect end to a relationship that had been a mess from day one.

The biggest annoyance, front office…