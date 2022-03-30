The Lakers look into the abyss, Antetokounmpo tame the Sixers and Paul George returns

LOS ANGELES (USA), March 30 (EFE) – Out of play-in in the final week of the season. It was a sore spot for the Los Angeles Lakers, who fell against the Dallas Mavericks on the day Giannis Antetokounmpo displayed his champion pride against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Paul George returned to the Los Angeles Clippers three months later.

Mavericks 128 – Lakers 110

Without LeBron James or Anthony Davis due to injury, the Lakers succumbed to a spectacular Luka Doncic (34-point triple-double, 12 rebounds and 12 assists) ahead of the Mavericks and 4–13 since the All-Star break. Terrible record set.

