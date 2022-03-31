The Lapsus$ hacker attack that sank Globant’s stock

Globant, one of the Argentine unicorns listed on Wall Street, fell 11.9% at the end of the day. After it became known that a limited section of the company’s code repository was subject to “unauthorized access” or hacking.



Thus, the price of Globant’s seeder closed the day at $7,908, reaching double digits each with respect to the $8,837 that ended yesterday. , Thus, the company’s papers have shown an accumulated decline of 22% so far in 2022.

GLOBANT FROM THE HACK OF LAPSUS$

This episode featured a group of hackers…