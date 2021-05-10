ENTERTAINMENT

The Last Hour Amazon Prime Series Watch Online, Cast, Release Date, Trailer

Amazon Prime Video announced yet another supernatural crime thriller series called “The Last Hour” directed by Appu N. Bhattathiri and produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and 4th time BAFTA award winner Asif Kapadia. The series feature Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen in lead roles. Makers of the show announce the series on their social accounts. Watch the mysterious drama series The Last Hour on Amazon Prime Video.

The Last Hour (Amazon Prime Video)

Title: The Last Hour
Directed, Written & Produced by: Amit Kumar & Anupama Min
Co-Producers: Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui
Director of Photography: Jayesh Nair
Editors: Peter Alderliesten NCE, Annelotte Medema NCE
Music: Gingger Shankar
Casting: Romil Jain, Tejas Thakker
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 14, 2021

The Last Hour is revolving around Shaman (Healer) who team up with a newly transferred cop to find out the mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town. But things will change when the mystery man attracted to the cop’s young daughter. It will be exciting to watch will they succeed to hunt down the mysterious killer.

The Last Hour Series Cast

In this series, viewers will watch some of the known faces of Bollywood. Here is the full star cast list.

Sanjay Kapoor
Karma Takapa
Shaylee Krishen
Robin Tamang |
Tenzein Choden
Mandakini Goswami
Shahana Goswami
Noksha Saham
Lanuakum
Raima Sen

The Last Hour Trailer

Watch out the official trailer of the mysterious series below.

The Last Hour Release Date

The series will release on May 14, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch this series on the official app or website of the Amazon Prime Video app. You can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Also Read: Baat Baat Mein Shemaroo Me Web Series Full Episode Watch Online Cast, Story

Keep updated with us for more latest series updates and news. Also, do not forget to comment down below.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top