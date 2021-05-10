The Last Hour Amazon Prime Series Watch Online, Cast, Release Date, Trailer

Amazon Prime Video announced yet another supernatural crime thriller series called “The Last Hour” directed by Appu N. Bhattathiri and produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and 4th time BAFTA award winner Asif Kapadia. The series feature Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen in lead roles. Makers of the show announce the series on their social accounts. Watch the mysterious drama series The Last Hour on Amazon Prime Video.

The Last Hour (Amazon Prime Video)

Title: The Last Hour

Directed, Written & Produced by: Amit Kumar & Anupama Min

Co-Producers: Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui

Director of Photography: Jayesh Nair

Editors: Peter Alderliesten NCE, Annelotte Medema NCE

Music: Gingger Shankar

Casting: Romil Jain, Tejas Thakker

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 14, 2021

The Last Hour is revolving around Shaman (Healer) who team up with a newly transferred cop to find out the mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town. But things will change when the mystery man attracted to the cop’s young daughter. It will be exciting to watch will they succeed to hunt down the mysterious killer.

The Last Hour Series Cast

In this series, viewers will watch some of the known faces of Bollywood. Here is the full star cast list.

Sanjay Kapoor

Karma Takapa

Shaylee Krishen

Robin Tamang |

Tenzein Choden

Mandakini Goswami

Shahana Goswami

Noksha Saham

Lanuakum

Raima Sen

The Last Hour Trailer

Watch out the official trailer of the mysterious series below.

The Last Hour Release Date

The series will release on May 14, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch this series on the official app or website of the Amazon Prime Video app. You can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

