The Last Hour (Amazon Prime) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

The Last Hour (Amazon Prime): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
The Last Hour is an Indian web series directed by Amit Kumar. The series stars Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Lanuakum Ao and Robin Tamang. The series is made under the banner of Fission Features and Mastercut Pictures. It is released on 14 May 2021.
|Title
|The Last Hour
|Main Cast
|Sanjay Kapoor
Raima Sen
Karma Takapa
Shaylee Krishen
Shahana Goswami
Lanuakum Ao
Robin Tamang |
|Genre
|Suspense, Drama
|Director
|Amit Kumar
|Producer
|Amit Kumar
Anupama Minz
|Executive Producer
|Amit Kumar
Asif Kapadia
Anupama Minz
|Co-producer
|Antara Banerjee
Naved Farooqui
|Story and Screenplay
|Amit Kumar
Anupama Minz
|Editor
|Peter Alderliesten, NCE
|DoP
|Jayesh Nair
|Music Director
|Gingger Shankar
|Sound Designer
|Mandar Kulkarni
|Costume Designer
|Shruti Wadetiwar
|Art Director
|Umesh B. Suryawanshi
|Casting Director
|Romil Jain
Tejas Girish Thakker
|Make-up Artist
|Kamlesh Shinde
|Action Director
|Ravikumar Naliath
|Production Designer
|Vikram Singh
|Production House
|Fission Features Production
Mastercut Pictures
Cast
The complete cast of web series The Last Hour :
Sanjay Kapoor
As : Arup Singh
Karma Takapa
As : Dev
Shaylee Krishen
As : Pari Singh (Anup’s daughter)
Shahana Goswami
Ace: Lipika Bora
Robin Tamang |
As: Yama Nadu
Raima Sen
As : Nyima Singh (Anup’s wife)
Lanuakum AO
As : Thapa
Tenzien Choden
As : Doma (Dev’s friend)
Mandakini Goswami
As: Amoo
Dewashish Lama
As: Pinto
Sonam Thendup Barphungpa
As : Loki
Lapchen Lepcha
As: Raj
Nokshaa Saham
As : Mad Saint
Secondary Cast
- Vivek Pradhan as Young Dev
- Jatin payeng as boatman
- Bhoop Singh Rajpoot as Kaka
- Shilpa Tamang as Sini
- Allona Kabo Lepcha as Dicky
- Shivangi Kumar as Arzoo
- Denjam Lepcha as Sanjay Chettri
- Jiwan Kumar Gurung as Subba
- Shyama Shree Sherpa as Roopa
- Clifford Liu as Commissioner Bhutia
- Bisharanjan Sapam as Jo
- Sushmita Gurung as Bina
- Pratik Tamang as Eric
- Blue Tamang as Sonam
- Surjyasikha Das as Female Reporter
- Prashant Sharma as Male Reporter
- Adarsh Pradhan as Lanky Teenager
- Kamala Lepcha as Granny
- Yohaan Vicky as Abu
- Anjuman Saxena as Lipika’s Mother
- Kaw Ann Huang as Female Doctor
- Saran Rai as Herder
- Lakden Lepcha as Geeta
- Timoti Rai as Old Hot Spring Cop
- Ho Liao as Rana dog
- Edwin Rai as Tamang
- D.K. Lepcha as Sonam’s mother
- Rigdzin Yugyal Dorjee as Youngest Dev
- Annie Zimba Tamang as Dev’s Mother
- Sajal Pariyar as Dev’s Father
- Anil Biswakarma as Guide
- Younita Pandey as Tattoo Artist
- Mani K. Bhujel as Principal
- Abhishekh Rai as Tapan
- Kalyani Lama as Meera
- Millo Sunka as Cable car attendant
- Anirban Roy as Limba Ram
- Arunjit Borah as Dr. Sharma
- Kiki Lhamu Bhutia as Eila
- Javed Khan as Hippie
- Kiran Bhujel as Academy Cop
- Umesh Mukhia as Traffic Cop
- Prithi Raj Roy as Young Jo
- Revati Lepcha as Garage Police Woman
- Priya Aggarwal as Couple dancer
- Ankit Nepal Chettri as Tattoo boy in hostel
- Sumit Rana as Couple dancer
- Jayveer Rawat as RTO officer
Release
The Last Hour is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 14 May 2021. This season consist of total 8 episodes. It is exclusively available for prime costumers of Amazon. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Available On
|Amazon prime
|Total Episode
|8 Episodes
|Running Time
|27-41 Minutes (Total 278 Minutes)
|Released Date
|14 May 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English, Tamil, Telugu
|Country
|India
