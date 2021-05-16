The Last Hour (Amazon Prime) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

The Last Hour (Amazon Prime): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

The Last Hour is an Indian web series directed by Amit Kumar. The series stars Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Lanuakum Ao and Robin Tamang. The series is made under the banner of Fission Features and Mastercut Pictures. It is released on 14 May 2021.

Title The Last Hour Main Cast Sanjay Kapoor

Raima Sen

Karma Takapa

Shaylee Krishen

Shahana Goswami

Lanuakum Ao

Robin Tamang | Genre Suspense, Drama Director Amit Kumar Producer Amit Kumar

Anupama Minz Executive Producer Amit Kumar

Asif Kapadia

Anupama Minz Co-producer Antara Banerjee

Naved Farooqui Story and Screenplay Amit Kumar

Anupama Minz Editor Peter Alderliesten, NCE DoP Jayesh Nair Music Director Gingger Shankar Sound Designer Mandar Kulkarni Costume Designer Shruti Wadetiwar Art Director Umesh B. Suryawanshi Casting Director Romil Jain

Tejas Girish Thakker Make-up Artist Kamlesh Shinde Action Director Ravikumar Naliath Production Designer Vikram Singh Production House Fission Features Production

Mastercut Pictures

Cast

The complete cast of web series The Last Hour :

Sanjay Kapoor

As : Arup Singh

Karma Takapa

As : Dev

Shaylee Krishen

As : Pari Singh (Anup’s daughter)

Shahana Goswami

Ace: Lipika Bora

Robin Tamang |

As: Yama Nadu

Raima Sen

As : Nyima Singh (Anup’s wife)

Lanuakum AO

As : Thapa

Tenzien Choden

As : Doma (Dev’s friend)

Mandakini Goswami

As: Amoo

Dewashish Lama

As: Pinto

Sonam Thendup Barphungpa

As : Loki

Lapchen Lepcha

As: Raj

Nokshaa Saham

As : Mad Saint

Secondary Cast

Vivek Pradhan as Young Dev

Jatin payeng as boatman

Bhoop Singh Rajpoot as Kaka

Shilpa Tamang as Sini

Allona Kabo Lepcha as Dicky

Shivangi Kumar as Arzoo

Denjam Lepcha as Sanjay Chettri

Jiwan Kumar Gurung as Subba

Shyama Shree Sherpa as Roopa

Clifford Liu as Commissioner Bhutia

Bisharanjan Sapam as Jo

Sushmita Gurung as Bina

Pratik Tamang as Eric

Blue Tamang as Sonam

Surjyasikha Das as Female Reporter

Prashant Sharma as Male Reporter

Adarsh ​​Pradhan as Lanky Teenager

Kamala Lepcha as Granny

Yohaan Vicky as Abu

Anjuman Saxena as Lipika’s Mother

Kaw Ann Huang as Female Doctor

Saran Rai as Herder

Lakden Lepcha as Geeta

Timoti Rai as Old Hot Spring Cop

Ho Liao as Rana dog

Edwin Rai as Tamang

D.K. Lepcha as Sonam’s mother

Rigdzin Yugyal Dorjee as Youngest Dev

Annie Zimba Tamang as Dev’s Mother

Sajal Pariyar as Dev’s Father

Anil Biswakarma as Guide

Younita Pandey as Tattoo Artist

Mani K. Bhujel as Principal

Abhishekh Rai as Tapan

Kalyani Lama as Meera

Millo Sunka as Cable car attendant

Anirban Roy as Limba Ram

Arunjit Borah as Dr. Sharma

Kiki Lhamu Bhutia as Eila

Javed Khan as Hippie

Kiran Bhujel as Academy Cop

Umesh Mukhia as Traffic Cop

Prithi Raj Roy as Young Jo

Revati Lepcha as Garage Police Woman

Priya Aggarwal as Couple dancer

Ankit Nepal Chettri as Tattoo boy in hostel

Sumit Rana as Couple dancer

Jayveer Rawat as RTO officer

Release

The Last Hour is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 14 May 2021. This season consist of total 8 episodes. It is exclusively available for prime costumers of Amazon. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Amazon prime Total Episode 8 Episodes Running Time 27-41 Minutes (Total 278 Minutes) Released Date 14 May 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English, Tamil, Telugu Country India

