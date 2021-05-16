The Last Hour (Amazon Prime) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

ENTERTAINMENT

The Last Hour is an Indian web series directed by Amit Kumar. The series stars Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Lanuakum Ao and Robin Tamang. The series is made under the banner of Fission Features and Mastercut Pictures. It is released on 14 May 2021.

Title The Last Hour
Main Cast Sanjay Kapoor
Raima Sen
Karma Takapa
Shaylee Krishen
Shahana Goswami
Lanuakum Ao
Robin Tamang |
Genre Suspense, Drama
Director Amit Kumar
Producer Amit Kumar
Anupama Minz
Executive Producer Amit Kumar
Asif Kapadia
Anupama Minz
Co-producer Antara Banerjee
Naved Farooqui
Story and Screenplay Amit Kumar
Anupama Minz
Editor Peter Alderliesten, NCE
DoP Jayesh Nair
Music Director Gingger Shankar
Sound Designer Mandar Kulkarni
Costume Designer Shruti Wadetiwar
Art Director Umesh B. Suryawanshi
Casting Director Romil Jain
Tejas Girish Thakker
Make-up Artist Kamlesh Shinde
Action Director Ravikumar Naliath
Production Designer Vikram Singh
Production House Fission Features Production
Mastercut Pictures

Cast

The complete cast of web series The Last Hour :

Sanjay Kapoor

As : Arup Singh

Karma Takapa

As : Dev

Shaylee Krishen

As : Pari Singh (Anup’s daughter)

Shahana Goswami

Ace: Lipika Bora

Robin Tamang |

As: Yama Nadu

Raima Sen

As : Nyima Singh (Anup’s wife)

Lanuakum AO

As : Thapa

Tenzien Choden

As : Doma (Dev’s friend)

Mandakini Goswami

As: Amoo

Dewashish Lama

As: Pinto

Sonam Thendup Barphungpa

As : Loki

Lapchen Lepcha

As: Raj

Nokshaa Saham

As : Mad Saint

Secondary Cast

  • Vivek Pradhan as Young Dev
  • Jatin payeng as boatman
  • Bhoop Singh Rajpoot as Kaka
  • Shilpa Tamang as Sini
  • Allona Kabo Lepcha as Dicky
  • Shivangi Kumar as Arzoo
  • Denjam Lepcha as Sanjay Chettri
  • Jiwan Kumar Gurung as Subba
  • Shyama Shree Sherpa as Roopa
  • Clifford Liu as Commissioner Bhutia
  • Bisharanjan Sapam as Jo
  • Sushmita Gurung as Bina
  • Pratik Tamang as Eric
  • Blue Tamang as Sonam
  • Surjyasikha Das as Female Reporter
  • Prashant Sharma as Male Reporter
  • Adarsh ​​Pradhan as Lanky Teenager
  • Kamala Lepcha as Granny
  • Yohaan Vicky as Abu
  • Anjuman Saxena as Lipika’s Mother
  • Kaw Ann Huang as Female Doctor
  • Saran Rai as Herder
  • Lakden Lepcha as Geeta
  • Timoti Rai as Old Hot Spring Cop
  • Ho Liao as Rana dog
  • Edwin Rai as Tamang
  • D.K. Lepcha as Sonam’s mother
  • Rigdzin Yugyal Dorjee as Youngest Dev
  • Annie Zimba Tamang as Dev’s Mother
  • Sajal Pariyar as Dev’s Father
  • Anil Biswakarma as Guide
  • Younita Pandey as Tattoo Artist
  • Mani K. Bhujel as Principal
  • Abhishekh Rai as Tapan
  • Kalyani Lama as Meera
  • Millo Sunka as Cable car attendant
  • Anirban Roy as Limba Ram
  • Arunjit Borah as Dr. Sharma
  • Kiki Lhamu Bhutia as Eila
  • Javed Khan as Hippie
  • Kiran Bhujel as Academy Cop
  • Umesh Mukhia as Traffic Cop
  • Prithi Raj Roy as Young Jo
  • Revati Lepcha as Garage Police Woman
  • Priya Aggarwal as Couple dancer
  • Ankit Nepal Chettri as Tattoo boy in hostel
  • Sumit Rana as Couple dancer
  • Jayveer Rawat as RTO officer

Release

The Last Hour is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 14 May 2021. This season consist of total 8 episodes. It is exclusively available for prime costumers of Amazon. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Amazon prime
Total Episode 8 Episodes
Running Time 27-41 Minutes (Total 278 Minutes)
Released Date 14 May 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English, Tamil, Telugu
Country India
The Last Hour - Official Trailer | Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen | Amazon Original

If you have more details about the web series The Last Hour, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

