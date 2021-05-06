The Last Hour Web Series Amazon Prime: Cast, Online Watch, Episode

Amazon Prime has released the trailer of a new web series featuring, Drama. Whose name is Watch The Last Hour Web Series Amazon Prime OTT Cast.

The Last Hour Web Series Story



The Last Hour is an upcoming Indian Hindi Language & Drama Web Series.

It will release through Amazon Prime where you can watch online and HD download,

The Last Hour A mysterious young shaman, on the run protecting a secret gift, joins hands with a seasoned city cop to hunt down a dangerous figure from his dark past.

But when he falls for the cop’s young daughter, he is torn between duty and love. Will he be able to use his gift to save what he treasures most or will it destroy everything? The answers lie in life’s final moments.

Star Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online



Web Series Name

▪The Last Hour Web Series (Amazon Prime) 2021

Type

▪Web Series, Drama, Thrilar, Love

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Amazon Prime.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪Amit Kumar

The Last Hour Cast, Actress Name

Sanjay Kapoor

Karma Takapa

Shaylee Krishen

Robin Tamang |

Mandakini Goswami

Tenzein Choden

Lanuakum

Noksha Saham

Shahana Goswami

Raima Sen

Produced by

▪Amazon Prime

▪All Episodes





Amazon Prime Web series Releasing on 14 May 2021 Only Amazon Prime Video ott App.

Official Trailer



Review Web series



Amazon Prime.App is known for its Movie And Web Series. Amazon Prime has launched its new web series trailer. Whose name is The Last Hour.

If you are fond of watching romantic web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get a temper of hot scenes with romance.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then The Last Hour web series has the best acting among all the actors.

This web series will be released on May 14, 2021 in the Amazon Prime application. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are very fond of the trailer of this web series.

This web series is going to be a web series worth your money. This web series will be full of hot scenes. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are liking to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.