ENTERTAINMENT

The Last Hour Web Series Released On Amazon Prime Video, Review, Story, Cast!

Amazon Prime is working on numerous Indian dramas or content, the audience is curious to see more and new Indian originals on this video streaming app. As per the sources, it has been come up that Amazon Prime is preparing to fetch a new and most anticipating internet series known as “The Last Hour”, this one going to be its season of it and it is expected to be aired soon. The drama series has been produced by Amit Kumar.

The Last Hour Web Series On Amazon Prime Video

As per the reports, the audience will also be going to see Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen in the forthcoming series. While the fans of them are expected to see them together in such unique drama. Thus, we are here to keep you updated with all the related details and essential information of “The Last Hour”. You can get to know about the release date, cast, and streaming app of the upcoming series. While we will inform you thet the storyline of the series is going to be interesting and captivating.

The show is scheduled to be released on May 14th, 2021 on the highly popular video streaming app “Amazon Prime Video”. The sorry of the thriller is based on supernatural crime powers. The series has been faced a delay due to the pandemic and it might get released earlier. Hence it is set to be released tomorrow.

The Last Hour Web Series Review

Prior to the available information on the various sources, it has been confirmed that the show has been produced by Asif Kapadia,Amit Kumar, Fission Features and Anupama Minz. It is set to be shoot in the Himalayas hills.

Actor Prem stated about the show, “Being a part of the several and unique films from last 26 years, I get super amazed for being a part of this supernatural crime thriller when the maker has approached me to play a lead role of Arup. To work for the “The Last Hour” has been one of the most amusing and exciting experiences for me.”

He also shared a teaser on his Instagram account, “in which we can see him in the cop’s attire and he is looking intense and wise too.” In the caption, he has been mentioned “will you be excited to know, what is inside the last hour?”

Stay tuned to us and grab all the upcoming updates on the related one.

Related Items:

Most Popular

85
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
45
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
29
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top