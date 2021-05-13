The Last Hour Web Series Released On Amazon Prime Video, Review, Story, Cast!

Amazon Prime is working on numerous Indian dramas or content, the audience is curious to see more and new Indian originals on this video streaming app. As per the sources, it has been come up that Amazon Prime is preparing to fetch a new and most anticipating internet series known as “The Last Hour”, this one going to be its season of it and it is expected to be aired soon. The drama series has been produced by Amit Kumar.

The Last Hour Web Series On Amazon Prime Video

As per the reports, the audience will also be going to see Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen in the forthcoming series. While the fans of them are expected to see them together in such unique drama. Thus, we are here to keep you updated with all the related details and essential information of “The Last Hour”. You can get to know about the release date, cast, and streaming app of the upcoming series. While we will inform you thet the storyline of the series is going to be interesting and captivating.

The show is scheduled to be released on May 14th, 2021 on the highly popular video streaming app “Amazon Prime Video”. The sorry of the thriller is based on supernatural crime powers. The series has been faced a delay due to the pandemic and it might get released earlier. Hence it is set to be released tomorrow.

The Last Hour Web Series Review

Prior to the available information on the various sources, it has been confirmed that the show has been produced by Asif Kapadia,Amit Kumar, Fission Features and Anupama Minz. It is set to be shoot in the Himalayas hills.

Actor Prem stated about the show, “Being a part of the several and unique films from last 26 years, I get super amazed for being a part of this supernatural crime thriller when the maker has approached me to play a lead role of Arup. To work for the “The Last Hour” has been one of the most amusing and exciting experiences for me.”

He also shared a teaser on his Instagram account, “in which we can see him in the cop’s attire and he is looking intense and wise too.” In the caption, he has been mentioned “will you be excited to know, what is inside the last hour?”

