The Last Moments of Charles Hamelin’s Career

Charles Hamelin is on his final footing in short track speed skating.

Saint-Julie Locomotive has won no less than six Olympic medals, including four gold. He was a two-time Olympic champion in Vancouver in 2010 as well as in Sochi in 2014 and in Beijing last February. This harvest represents a record for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games.

In 2006 in Turin, he received his first career Olympic medal with a second place in the 5000m relay, and in 2018 in Pyeongchang, he won a bronze medal in the same discipline.

At the World Championships, Hamlin had 37 podiums and over 150 in the World Cup.

In an interview with Amateur Day Sports Weekend with Yannick Bouchard,…