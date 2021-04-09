The Last of Us Remake PS5 : Sony might be focusing on just the bigger teams as Naughty Dog remakes The Last Of Us for PS5 | The SportsRush

The Last of Us Remake PS5 : Sony has been seen to show a lot of interest in gaming industry hits such as The Last Of Us, Uncharted, Spiderman, and so on. However, it has recently desired to get a more central role in the creative scene of the games it works on. An example of this is the recent remake being made of The Last Of Us for PS5.

Sony has played a, albeit hidden, but major role in the design of many gaming hits. However, all of the credit would usually go to the Sony-owned Studio. In the case of The Last Of Us, all the fame would go to Naughty Dog, a studio owned by Sony. This is because Sony had moved the ownership of the game to Naughty Dog.

Over time, the Visual Arts Service Group of Sony, which was responsible for a lot of the games’ attributes, began to shrink. The group was formed with 30 members in 2007. Since then, the team has disbanded and the members no longer work for the company. This basically shows that quite a lot of attention is shown towards mega-hits.

Sony’s industry rival Microsoft, on the other hand, has made Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass is a subscription that allows access to thousands of games that are available to play on PC or Xbox. This means that upon paying for the subscription, you have access to all of the games on offer in the Xbox ecosystem.

Not only that, but gamers also get front-row seats to new releases as well. This allows for smaller studios and developers to get a fair shot at attracting audiences.

Sony is poised to taking the reigns and having a more central role in the creative process of games

Ever since The Last Of Us Part 2, Sony has been seen taking more active roles. When it comes to the production of the games, we might just see more involvement from the Japanese conglomerate.

Bloomberg: Naughty Dog is apparently working on a The Last Of Us remake for PS5 Bigger news here though is that Sony seems to prioritize big teams with big games above all else; a heavy focus on hits only it seemshttps://t.co/NdxultMbMX pic.twitter.com/I7qITzqA5T – Nibel (@Nibellion) April 9, 2021

Today, the remake of The Last of Us is being led by Naughty Dog and supported by Sony’s VASG. Read the full story here: https://t.co/c5gw8WuMVy – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 9, 2021

However, Sony has also informed developers that it doesn’t want to work on lesser-known games. This comes after the fact that PlayStation reorganized a development office in Japan. This resulted in the mass departure of developers that worked on less-known games such as Gravity Rush and Everybody’s Golf.

Also Read: E3 2021: Here’s why EA and Sony will not be participating in this year’s digital E3 event.