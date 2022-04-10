The Last Season of Better Call Saul With Fantastic Tours: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman | “they came back”

Fans’ expectation from the last season of better call Saul This Sunday the social network got bigger with just one post: a photo was uploaded to the series’ official account featuring actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who play Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the remembered series Breaking Buddwhat will be one of the chapters of season finale of lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk.

“They return” is the text that accompanies the picture. In less than three hours, the publication has collected over 225 thousand “likes” on Twitter.

For their part, the series’ producers, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, confirmed the possibility that “better calls …