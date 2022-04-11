The last words of Prince Philip’s eldest son Prince Charles were what you’d expect from the royal family’s funny patriarch

Save for touching social media posts about the royal family’s late patriarch, Prince Philip—who died a year ago this weekend, on April 9, 2021—the royal family is mourning in private. Philip died at the age of 99, just two months before what would have been his 100th birthday on June 10.

One of the strongest traits of the Duke of Edinburgh in his long life was his sense of humor and biting wit, traits on full display in his last words to his eldest son, Prince Charles, hours before his death.