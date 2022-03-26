The Late Late Show Audience In Stitches At Tommy Tiernan Impression

Comedian Conor Moore had a worldwide clash on Friday night when his supernatural impression of another Late Night talk show host left Ryan and the Late Late audience in stitches.

The acclaimed Impressionist decided to change the interview dynamic by wearing a black beanie with a “supernatural” Tommy Tiernan imprint and captivating the audience.

With Late Late host Ryan Tubridi enamored of terrifying impersonations, audiences weren’t alone in bits at the perfect caricature.

‘So am I interviewing you or are you interviewing me? I don’t know,’ the comedian said Mr.