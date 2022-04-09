The Latest Grand National 2022 Odds on Favorite Minella Times, Snow Leopards, Delta Work and Any Second Now

The 2022 Grand National is finally here, with punters up and down the country taking note of the confirmed runners and riders and deciding what to put their money on before the race begins. The coveted steeplechase begins 5:15 on Saturday, April 9, and will be shown live on Racing TV and ITV. You can find everything you need to know about the big race here.

The Minella Times, ruled by Rachel Blackmore, is a favorite among bookies to capture the crown this weekend. Blackmore became the first woman to win a Grand National last year and joins this year’s race after her Cheltenham Gold Cup win in March. She will ride the Minella Times again this year at Aintree as she looks to defend her title. If successful, only a nine-year-old will become a racehorse…