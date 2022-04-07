The latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Havisto hold a joint press conference after their meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 24, 2022.

Finland’s government is proceeding with a formal evaluation of applying for NATO membership, and will present its findings to parliament next week, the Finnish foreign minister said in Brussels.

For decades, the Nordic nation bordering Russia has resisted invitations to join the North Atlantic Security Alliance. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced it to reconsider, and public opinion in Finland has shifted in favor of joining NATO.