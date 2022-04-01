The latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

Fashion studio in Odessa creates bulletproof vests for the Ukrainian army
Workers at the fashion design studio of Uzun Vitaly, who had been designing women’s clothing before Russia invaded Ukraine, now make bulletproof vests for the Ukrainian military in Odessa.
Workers at Uzun Vitaly’s fashion design studio that was designing women’s clothing before the Russian attacks currently make bulletproof vests for the Ukrainian military in Odessa, Ukraine, March 31, 2022.
Vladimir Shtanko | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
