The latest Samsung arrives for pre-order at Free Mobile with a gift

The latest Samsung arrives for pre-order at Free Mobile with a gift

Notice to mid-range enthusiasts, the latest model in the Samsung Galaxy A range is now available for pre-order on the operator’s website.

The day after its formalization, the Samsung Galaxy A53 arrived at the operator, for pre-order for the moment before its official release scheduled for March 31. This new model anchored in the middle range of Samsung notably offers a6.5” Super AMOLED 120Hz screen, a quadruple photo sensor (64 MP for the main one with optical stabilization) and 32 MP for selfies. In terms of autonomy, you can count on a 5000 mAh battery and 25 W ultra-fast charging with 5G compatibility but no WiFi 6.

This model is therefore offered in its 128 GB version only for €459 in cash, but you can opt for Free Flex and thus pay €63 when ordering then €13.99/month over 24 months. Note that for the pre-order of this smartphone, you can be offered a pair of Galaxy Buds Live as well as €50 of Google Play credit offered. This gift is available on request by following the procedure indicated in this booklet. The offer is only valid during the pre-order period and will therefore end on March 31.

