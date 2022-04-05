The latest updates on Tierney, Partey and Tomiasu, and their expected return dates

Arsenal added Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney to the injury list, which already includes Takehiro Tomiyasu during Monday’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace, denting the north London club’s top four chances.

According to manager Mikel Arteta, Partey was substituted for Albert Sambi Lokonga in the second half because “he felt something in the same area he was injured in earlier”.

The Ghanaian missed matches against Watford and Liverpool in November due to a back injury.

Arteta told Sky Sports that Tierney “felt something wrong in his knee” when he returned from international duty with Scotland, who played both friendly matches last week.

The Scotsman will see a specialist on Tuesday but he felt it “wasn’t really positive”.

Afraid Tierney might be out…