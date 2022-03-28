The leaders of Australia and New Zealand say the China security agreement with the Solomon Islands is ‘related’ as the US begins military exercises with the Philippines. world News

Australia and New Zealand have raised “serious” concerns about the potential of a Chinese military presence on the Solomon Islands, with the Philippines starting live-fire military exercises amid rising tensions in the Pacific.

Island nation – located in the Pacific Ocean about 1,240 miles off the coast of Australia – confirmed that it was expanding ties with China To counter security threats and ensure a safe environment for investment.

a draft security system China may send police, military personnel and other armed forces to Solomon “to help maintain social order” and for many other reasons.

It can also send ships to islands for stopovers and to replenish supplies.

Possible China security pact with Solomon…